Wheelchair Unavailability Led To Heart Attack: 80-Yr-Old Walks For 1 Km At Mumbai Airport, Dies

Mumbai: The unavailability of a wheelchair claimed life of an elderly passenger at Mumbai airport. The shocking incident occurred on February 12 when an 80-year-old passenger, who had requested wheelchair assistance from the airport staff for an Air India flight from New York to Mumbai, walked about 1 km and collapsed due to a heart attack. The deceased flyer, accompanied by his wife, was proceeding through immigration.

