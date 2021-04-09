Mumbai: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain shut till Monday “due to insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine”, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on Friday evening. However, vaccinations will continue as scheduled at all government and municipal hospitals. “Vaccination to take place only at government and municipal hospitals on 10 April (12 pm-6 pm) & 11 April (9 am-5 pm),” it said. “Due to insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on April 10, 11 and 12, 2021,” it said. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 58,993 Fresh COVID Cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray To Chair All Party Meet Today

The civic body will receive some stock of the vaccine by tonight (April 9) and the administration will try to resume vaccination at private hospitals as more vaccines become available, the statement said. “99,000 doses of Covishield will reach Mumbai late Friday night and they will be distributed at the municipal and government centres on Saturday morning,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. Also Read - Lockdown In Maharashtra On Cards? CM Thackeray Likely To Take Final Call During All-Party Meeting Tomorrow

Govt centres to operate in two shifts

On Saturday, vaccines will be administered at state-run facilities between 12 noon and 6 pm. Centres that will vaccinate in two sessions tomorrow – KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Mahim Maternity Hospital and BKC Jumbo CoOVID Centre – will continue the second session till 8 pm. On Sunday, beneficiaries will receive the jabs from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 49 vaccination centres in Mumbai and 71 in private hospitals which are inoculating 40,000 to 50,000 people every day, the official statement said. Even with 71 centres shut, BMC has managed to vaccinate 33,551 beneficiaries today, of which 420 were administered Covaxin.

COVID tally breaches 5-lakh mark

Mumbai’s coronavirus tally crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the city’s civic body said. With this, the caseload of the country’s financial capital mounted to 5,00,898. The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the BMC said.

The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai increased to 90,333. There are 76 containment zones in the city, where 777 buildings have been sealed to curb the spread of the virus, said the BMC.

(With inputs from PTI)