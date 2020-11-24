Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Maha Aghadi government in Maharashtra will serve the people of the state for 4 years and will complete its full term. Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said, “Today is the death anniversary of 3-day government that was formed last year.” Reacting to Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve’s comment that BJP will form the government in Maharashtra in next two-three months, Raut said the opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed and they know very well that people of Maharashtra are with the Aghadi government. Also Read - This Time Swearing-in Will be Held at Appropriate Hour: Fadnavis Exudes Confidence of Forming Govt in Maharashtra

Earlier, Raosaheb Patil Danve, during a campaign for Legislative Council elections in Parbhani had said, "You don't think that our government will not be formed, it'll be formed in two-three months…we're just waiting for these polls to conclude."

Another senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar had also attacked the Shiv Sena-led state government for not waiving 'inflated' power bills of consumers incurred during the coronavirus- induced lockdown.

“It seems the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, as it forgot its promise to provide free electricity to poor people in the state. On the contrary, the government has hiked the power tariff and supplying electricity at the highest rate in the country,” he told reporters on a day the BJP launched a statewide protest and burnt power bills.

“We are not asking the government to waive the electricity bills ofthe rich, traders and others, but we want the government to grant a relief to the poor,” he said. Mungantiwar alleged that while the government claims to have no money to grant a power bill waiver, it has funds “to renovate bungalows of its ministers; to buy new vehicles, and to pay to contractors”.

“During the lockdown, the state government decided to give a relief on stamp duty payment to builders in Mumbai,” the BJP MLA said.