Mumbai: 16 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At BMC-Run School

Sixteen students were hospitalised after they consumed mid-day meal at a BMC-run school in Mumbai's Chembur.

16 Students Suffer Food Poisoning After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At BMC-Run School.

Mumbai: A disturbing incident has arisen in Mumbai, where at least 16 students from a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run school fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal on Friday. Students from Classes 6 and 7 at a BMC school in Chembur’s Anik village were served the mid-day meal around 9:45 am on Friday. After consuming the meal, the students complained of vomiting and abdominal pain. They were promptly taken to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital. According to Jan Shatabdi Hospital’s Dean, Sunil Phakle, the students have been admitted to the pediatric ward, and their condition is stable.

“16 students were brought to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following the mid-day meal at school. They have been admitted to the pediatric ward. Their condition is stable,” Phakle told ANI.

