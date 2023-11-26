‘Pledge To Fight Against Acts Of Terror’: US Envoy Pays Homage To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Home

On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti paid tributes to the victims at the US Consulate in Mumbai.

Mumbai: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti paid tributes to all those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. Remembering the victims at the US Consulate in Mumbai on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, he reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to fight alongside New Delhi against terrorism. ‘Today marks the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. We honour the memory of the victims lost and pledge to continue to fight against acts of terror together with the Government of India,’ Garcetti posted on X (formerly Twitter).Earlier in the day, Israel envoy Naor Gilon also remembered the victims at the Chabad House memorial, which has the names of all victims engraved on its walls.

“15 years since the #MumbaiTerrorAttack #UnitedWeStand. This picture is from the Nariman (Chabad) House rooftop memorial where the names of all #Mumbai2611 victims are engraved. Om Shanti,” Gilon posted on X.

It is worth noting that, six Jews were among the 166 people who were killed during the terror attacks in Mumbai.

Recently, Israel officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the terrorist outfit responsible for the 26/11 attacks, as terrorist organisation. The action has been taken sans any request to that effect by the Union government.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid his respects to all the people who lost their lives in the Mumbai attacks, saying India’s quest to bring the perpetrators of these horrific acts to justice continues.

“It is 15 years today since the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Our quest to bring those responsible for planning and executing these horrific acts to justice continues,” Jaishankar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

26 terror attack in Mumbai

A group of heavily-armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated in mumbai through sea route and unleashed mayhem on the night of 26/11, 15 years ago, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city.

The attacks resulted in more than 166 casualties, including foreigners, and left over 300 people injured. Although one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the remaining assailants were neutralized during the final stages of the siege, spanning four days.

As many as 18 security personnel, from the state police and the elite National Security Guard (NSG), laid down their lives during the dreadful attacks. The coordinated terror attacks by the Lashkar men sent shockwaves across the country and the world.

The attacks claimed the lives of several notable figures, including the then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the NSG, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble.

Landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre (now renamed Nariman Light House) were targeted during the 26/11 attacks.

Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving terrorist, was captured and arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, commonly known as CST. In May 2010, Qasab received a death sentence and was executed in a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

Despite the passage of several years, the emotional wounds from the horrifying terror attacks linger in public memory, a testament to the enduring impact of the mayhem that unfolded over four days.

