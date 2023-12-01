Super ‘Leo’: Watch Police Dog Finds Missing 6-Year-Old Kid In Mumbai

Home

'Leo' - the sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad’s (BDDS) sniffer dog traced a kidnapped six-year-old boy in the Andheri (East) area.

Mumbai: In an amazing display of canine skills, a dog from the Mumbai Police’s Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) helped the police track and find the 6-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the Ashok Nagar area of Andheri East, Mumbai. According to the police, the child had gone out of the house with friends but did not return. His family extensively searched but could not find any trace of him.

Not able to find the child, the family reached Powai police station and lodged a missing complaint. The Powai police took the matter seriously and formed a team to start the search.

The search was challenging for the cops due to the lack of CCTV coverage in the area, which is a slum area. However, cops started searching for the child.

To speed up the search the police team called in a dog squad. The search operation was conducted based on the scent of the T-shirt that the child had worn that day. Leo, the police’s search dog, was first taken to the boy’s house. Shortly after that, Leo led the police to the location of the child, who was found in the Ambedkar Garden, Ashok Tower area.

The child was safely returned to his family.

(With Agency Inputs)

