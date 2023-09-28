Home

Grand Visarjan Procession Of Lalbaugcha Raja Begins | Watch

Devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to their beloved Lalbaugcha Raja at Anant Chaturdashi on Thursday. Like every year, grand procession amid prayers for the lord's swift return next year

Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most important festivals in Maharashtra, witnessed an amazing culmination of the 10-day celebration on Thursday. Devotees in Mumbai bid adieu to their beloved Lalbaugcha Raja with a grand procession amid prayers for the lord’s swift return next year (Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aa). The city came alive with the chanting of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and the rhythmic beating of drums.

Watch Here

VIDEO | The visarjan procession of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja begins.#GaneshVisarjan #Ganeshotsav2023 pic.twitter.com/4Amnu4tlcy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 28, 2023

Devotees gathered along the procession routes to witness the Lord Ganesh idols being carried out of pandals for their final journey into the Arabian Sea and other water bodies. These idols, presented in various forms and sizes, were accompanied by music, dance, and heartfelt prayers.

Devotees Flock In Large Numbers

Ganpati Visarjan: Mumbai Police Issued Traffic Advisory

For Ganpati Visarjan in the city, Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory for smooth vehicular movement and more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, have been deployed to ensure the safety of the citizens. Apart from this, several special Mumbai Local Tains will also run on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on the night of Anant Chaturdashi for passengers returning after immersion of idols. Mumbai Police said heavy security arrangements will be in force for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday.

Security Arrangements in Mumbai

As part of the security arrangements, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed 1,337 lifeguards, including 1,035 at 69 natural water bodies and 302 at around 200 artificial ponds, and arranged 53 motorboats at natural water bodies, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ganesh Visarjan Venue Details

During Ganesh Visarjan, thousands of Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve, and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi. The Ganeshotsav, which started on September 19, is being celebrated with great fervor in various parts of the country.

Ganesh Visarjan: Check Traffic Advisory In Mumbai

Mumbai Police has issued traffic advisory and said the regulations have been notified in order to ensure that there is no inconvenience faced by the public and that there’s a smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city.

