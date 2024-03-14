Will Mumbai Experience Dry Days Like Bengaluru? 7 Lakes Dip To 3-Year Low | Details Here

Mumbai: As many as seven lakes, which supply water to Mumbai, has dipped to 37.9 percent of the total capacity on Wednesday.

Will Mumbai Experience Dry Days Like Bengaluru? 7 Lakes Dip To 3-Year Low | Details Here

Mumbai: As the city reels under hot temperatures in March, the water stock in the seven lakes which supply water to Mumbai dipped to 37.9 per cent of the total capacity on Wednesday — the lowest in the last three years. However, senior civic officials maintained that no water cut will be imposed in the city, after the state government acceded to the BMC’s request for the allocation of more potable water, by approving nearly 15.76 percent of its stock.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.