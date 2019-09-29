New Delhi: In a unique initiative, the Western Railways of Mumbai released a Navratri special song titled ‘Plastic ko no bolo‘ highlighting the harmful consequences of single-use plastics. Urging Mumbaikars to say ‘No To Plastic’, this song is being played at most of the railway station venues, pubs and discotheques, a report quoted a Western Railway official as saying.

The song was released on September 29 which is the first day of Navratri. The theme of the initiative is to encourage the public to uphold an ‘anti-plastic’ stance. Further, the song seeks to ensure that people avoid plastic products in their day to day activities.

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Sunday tweeted the video song and said, “When we beat plastic and clean rail together, clean India will begin.” Reminding everyone about the ban on single-use plastic in the railway station and trains from October 2, Goyal further said in his tweet, “Come, start together to free the country from harmful plastic, stop using plastic.”

जब मिलकर देंगे हम प्लास्टिक को मात,

स्वच्छ रेल, स्वच्छ भारत की होगी शुरुआत। रेलवे स्टेशन तथा ट्रेनों में 2 अक्तूबर से सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक को प्रतिबंधित किया जा रहा है। आइये, मिलकर देश को हानिकारक प्लास्टिक से मुक्त करने की शुरुआत करें, प्लास्टिक का उपयोग बंद करें। pic.twitter.com/mHxhDnohKN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 29, 2019

Earlier this year, during his last Mann ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the government’s decision to ban single-use plastic across the country.