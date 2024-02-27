Home

News

3 Bihar Congress-RJD MLAs Join BJP, Meet Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha | Watch

Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari who joined the BJP today meet Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha

New Delhi: In a major setback for the opposition parties in Bihar, 2 Congress MLAs, Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After joining the saffron camp, the opposition leaders met Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

#WATCH | Patna | Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari who joined the BJP today meet Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha pic.twitter.com/RVwxwOW77G — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2024

