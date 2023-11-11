MV Kindat Pandaw Embarks On Brahmaputra Odyssey, Marking New Era In Assam’s River Cruise Tourism

Home

The second international voyage of Assam, MV Kindat Pandaw, anchored at Assam’s Dhubri on Friday after completing its journey via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Dhubri: The MV Kindat Pandaw, the second international voyage following the success of Ganga Vilas, anchored at Assam’s Dhubri on Friday after completing its journey via the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR). Now, the ship will embark on a pristine Brahmaputra odyssey from here, showcasing the rich cultural and social heritage of the state to 31 tourists from Canada, Australia, Switzerland, the USA and the UK. The thrilling 21-day international river cruise sojourn is expected to end at Guwahati’s Pandu.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, termed it a ‘watershed moment’.

“This is a watershed moment in the resurgence of the inland waterways in Assam. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our ministry has been working tirelessly to explore the economic potential of Brahmaputra and that too, is a viable one.”

He further stated that the government is steadily building a strong ecosystem for the river cruise tourism industry for the economic growth of the state.

“With the successive arrival of international cruise ships, we are slowly but steadily building a strong ecosystem for the river cruise tourism industry to thrive and unlock economic growth in the region. The interest from international tourists has been encouraging as they will be amazed by the fresh natural beauty that Assam has. Tourists have an opportunity to soak in an immersive experience through this voyage and explore the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh along the entire route. These successful voyages, give us a lot of resolve to work further to unlock the huge economic potential that Brahmaputra possesses by optimising our rich riverine economy,” the Union Minister added.

The exiting journey started from Kolkata on October 24, 2023, and the cruise reached Bangladesh’s Dhaka on November 3, 2023.

At the Zero Point near Dhubri the ship has already covered a distance of 1310 km in 18 days. The journey is likely to be completed on November 12 or 13, 2023 when MV Kindat Pandaw docks at Pandu Port.

The maiden international cruise which is also the world’s longest river cruise begin its journey earlier this year when PM Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Ganga Vilas’ from Varanasi in UP.

After journeying through the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, as well as Bangladesh, it arrived at Dhubri in Assam during its 39-day voyage. Renowned as the world’s longest river cruise, the Ganga Vilas’s Varanasi to Bogibeel journey concluded on February 28, 2023, when it docked at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, marking the end of its 51-day cruise. Alongside the international river cruises, numerous other cruises have been operating in Assam.

Notably, MV Sukapha, MV Mahabahu and MV Charaideo are regularly ferrying many international tourists from Guwahati to Silghat.

The Northeast region holds immense potential for freight transportation via National Waterways (NW). These waterways offer essential connectivity to the states of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, linking them with mainland India and sea ports such as Kolkata and Haldia through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

In the pursuit of enhancing inland water transport infrastructure, IWAI (Inland Waterways Authority of India) has successfully completed various projects involving fairways, terminals, and navigation aids in the North East region. Additionally, ongoing projects, including dredging and the establishment of ship repair facilities, are currently in progress.

(With Agency Inputs)

