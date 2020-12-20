New Delhi: A mysterious ‘Om’ symbol has appeared out of a swamp in an empty property in the VIP Road area of Assam’s Guwahati. The appearance of the symbol all of a sudden was reported by the residents of an apartment adjacent to the plot. Also Read - A Farewell They Deserve: Delhi to Get its First Dog and Cat Crematorium With Priest Performing Last Rite Rituals

According to a local media report by GPlus, the locals have claimed the mysterious appearance of the symbol to be a positive indication. A resident of the nearby apartment said, “One of our flat owners saw the sign and we immediately were amazed. As such, we shared it to different people. Belief is a personal

thing but this definitely is some sort of a positive sign."

"The Om Sign has popped out of Colocasia plant and it feels good to look at it. We offer our prayers to it now every morning. The Om sing indicates that there is something beneath the ground, this is our perception," said another resident.

A security official who works in the apartment premises have even started to worship the sign and said, “We now even light up incense sticks toward the sign.”

Meanwhile, a local priest has called the development as an indication of Lord Shiva. “If this sign has cropped up, then it can be ascertained that there might have been a Shiv Linga below it,” said Rajiv Sharma, Head Priest of Sree Sree Ganesh Shiv Temple in Narengi.

Even though locals have been claiming it as an indication of the divine, some people are skeptical about the whole incident.

Om is a spiritual symbol in Indian religions. It signifies the essence of the ultimate reality, consciousness or Atman. It can also be describes as a syllable that is chanted either independently or before a spiritual recitation in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism.