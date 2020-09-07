New Delhi: Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections, the BJP’s art and culture wing in Bihar has launched a campaign “Justice for Sushant Rajput” with photos, pamphlets and posters declaring “Na bhoole hain! Na Bhoolne denge!! (We have not forgotten, nor will let him be forgotten). Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Felt His Flat Was Haunted - CBI Probes Claims That he Lived at Andheri Hotel

As per a report in The Print, over 30,000 posters and stickers, and 30,000 masks bearing the photo and the message have been printed so far. In addition, the party is also actively issuing car stickers with the actor’s photo and the same message as in the poster.

The BJP has claimed that the actor’s death is not a political issue but an emotional issue and denied that the campaign was linked to the Assembly election.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told The Print, “There is no question of politics over Sushant Singh Rajput. He was the son of Bihar and the truth should come out. His family should get justice. What is wrong in it?”

However, the Opposition has slammed the saffron party for politicising the issue and accused BJP of giving the actor’s unfortunate death a “political colour” for electoral mileage.

“Kisi ki lash par rajneeti nahi honi chahiye. (Nobody should play politics over someone’s dead body),” the Times of India quoted RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari as saying.

Prem Chandra Mishra, MLC said the Congress too had joined agitation for justice to SSR, but never took advantage for political purpose.

Meanwhile, the BJP in Bihar has also been demanding that the proposed Rajgir film city in Nalanda district be named after the actor.

The Bihar Assembly elections are likely to be held in October-November.