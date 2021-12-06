Kohima: Tizit police on Monday lodged a suo moto FIR against the 21st Paramilitary Force over the firing incident that left 13 daily-wage labourers and a soldier killed in Nagaland’s Mon district. The FIR alleged that the Army unit ‘blankly opened fire’ and their ‘intention’ was to ‘murder and injure civilians’. Following the incident, tribal bodies, civil societies, and student bodies today imposed shutdowns of different durations ranging from six to 12 hours across the state. The influential Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has announced five days of mourning, while also asking tribals not to participate in any celebration during the period. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, who were in Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rushed back on Sunday and are now headed for Mon to take stock of the situation.Also Read - Nagaland Violence: 14 Including Soldier Dead, Agitated Mob Vandalises Assam Rifles Camp | Top Points

#WATCH Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio attends funeral service of civilians killed in army's anti-insurgency operation at Oting in Nagaland's Mon pic.twitter.com/PcvIWX4W7Z — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

What’s in the FIR

“At 3.30 pm, coal mine labourers of Oting village were returning… security forces blankly open fired at the vehicle without any provocation resulting in the killing of many villagers and seriously injuring many others”, the FIR stated.

It added, “It is to be noted that at the time of the incident, there was no local police guide nor did the security forces requisition to the police station to provide police guide for their operation. Hence, it is obvious that the intention of security forces was to murder and injure civilians.”

Home Minister to Make Statement in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on the incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces.As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members raised the Nagaland issue with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying it was a sad incident.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was a sensitive and important issue. “Today itself, the home minister will give a detailed statement (on the issue),” he said.

Lok Speaker Om Birla said the home minister has given him in writing that he will make a statement on the incident in the House.

‘Incident And Its Aftermatch Highly Regretted’, Says Army

Issuing a statement Army said, “Based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents, a specific operation was planned to be conducted in the area of Tiru, Mon District, Nagaland. The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted”.

“The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement further read.