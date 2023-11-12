Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM For 12-11-2023 LIVE: Check Dear Yamuna Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers SOON Here
In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners' list here.

Updated: November 12, 2023 11:47 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DIWALI SPECIAL: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We wish you a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. India.com posts all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, November 12, 2023 Diwali day, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

Live Updates

  • Nov 12, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 12-11-2023 Sunday Diwali Special: Check Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 12, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 12 November Diwali Special:

    For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the winner’s number:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 12.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 12, 2023 11:35 AM IST

