Home

News

Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 For 6PM LIVE: Dear Wave Evening December 19 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT

live

Nagaland Lottery Result 19.12.2023 For 6PM LIVE: Dear Wave Evening December 19 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19-12-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 25 NOVEMBER For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT Soon: DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19-12-2023 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates

Nagaland Lottery Result 1 PM Winners List 19.12.2023 LIVE:

68G 73237 Wins the First Prize

10868 13187 14847 19625 41342 41896 58357 69338 79223 86570 win the second prize

0487 2187 4012 5369 5583 5606 6128 6524 7101 8897 win the third prize

2378 2415 3902 5585 5647 7570 7752 8465 8980 9478 win the fourth prize

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.