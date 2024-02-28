Top Recommended Stories

  • Nagaland Lottery Result February 28 For 1 PM ANNOUNCED: Dear Indus Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Shortly
Nagaland Lottery Result February 28 For 1 PM ANNOUNCED: Dear Indus Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Shortly

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 28-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, will be announced. The

Published: February 28, 2024 12:42 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result February 13 For 1PM Declared: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Lottery Result Live: Welcome to India.com Nagaland Lottery Result page. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, will be announced. It is important to note that the lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Nagaland Lottery Result February 28: Here Are The Latest Updates

Live Updates

  • Feb 28, 2024 12:46 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 28-02-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Feb 28, 2024 12:43 PM IST

