  • Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 07.11.2023 For 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM OUT: Check Dear GODAVARI Lucky Draw Winners List Here
The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Updated: November 7, 2023 12:10 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com update all the latest news and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR GODAVARI MORNING“, Nagaland “DEAR WAVE EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR GOOSE NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

Live Updates

  • Nov 7, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result for NOVEMBER 7: Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

  • Nov 7, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 07-11-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 7, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 07.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear GODAVARI and Draw Date: 07.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 7, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result NOVEMBER 7: The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR GODAVARI MORNING”, Nagaland”DEAR WAVE EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland”DEAR GOOSE NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

