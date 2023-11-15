Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result November 15 Today For 1PM LIVE NOW: Dear INDUS Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE

Top Recommended Stories

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners' list here.

Updated: November 15, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DIWALI SPECIAL: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We wish you a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. India.com posts all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The outcomes of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is an impressive 1 Crore Rupees. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.  In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

Live Updates

  • Nov 15, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 15 November:

    For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the winner’s number:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear INDUS and Draw Date: 15.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 15, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    The outcomes of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is an impressive 1 Crore Rupees.

  • Nov 15, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result November 15 For 1PM will be announced shortly

