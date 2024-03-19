  • Home
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 19.03.2024 Today 1PM LIVE: Dear Godavari Morning 1 Crore Winners List Here OUT

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19-03-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Published: March 19, 2024 10:21 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 19-03-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. There are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Here are the LIVE UPDATES

Live Updates

  • Mar 19, 2024 10:36 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 19-03-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Mar 19, 2024 10:24 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 19.03.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 19.03.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Mar 19, 2024 10:24 AM IST

