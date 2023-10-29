Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM LIVE: Dear Yamuna, Sea, Toucan Lucky Draw Result OUT Soon

Top Recommended Stories

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Published: October 29, 2023 9:42 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Lottery Results Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result LIVE NOW:  Welcome to India.com Nagaland Lottery Result page. Every day, we upload the latest results of the Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who are interested and invested in the same can find the winners’ list here. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay tuned with India.com for today’s results for Nagaland State’s Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Live Updates

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    4th Prize: Rs. 250

    5th Prize: Rs. 120

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:06 AM IST

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 28-10-2023 For 6 PM:

  • Oct 29, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 28-10-2023 For 1 PM:

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:56 AM IST

    How To Claim Prize Money?

    For the convenience of the winners, we have mentioned the steps via which they can claim the prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:47 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM LIVE: The result will be available on this page. Stay tuned

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:45 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result How to check LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR Yamuna Result

    1. Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com.

    2. Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.

    3. Look for “Dear Yamuna” and the Draw Date: 29.10.2023.

    4. Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”

    5. Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

  • Oct 29, 2023 9:44 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 29-10-2023 For 1 PM LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland lottery page

