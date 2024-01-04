Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland Lottery Sambed Result January 04.01.2024 for 6PM LIVE: DEAR LAKE EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
live

Nagaland Lottery Sambed Result January 04.01.2024 for 6PM LIVE: DEAR LAKE EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 04-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, December 04, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Published: January 4, 2024 4:27 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Lottery Sambed Result January 04.01.2024 for 6PM LIVE: DEAR LAKE EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 28-11-2023

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 04-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, December 04, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates

Live Updates

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:29 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Thursday 04-01-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Jan 4, 2024 4:28 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 04-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, December 04, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.