Nagaland Lottery Sambed Result January 07.01.2024 for 1 PM LIVE: DEAR YAMUNA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 28-11-2023

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 07-01-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, January 07, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 07.01.2024

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 07.01.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

Nagaland Lottery 07-01-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result January 3 For 1 PM LIVE:

54H 27340 wins the FIRST Prize

53E 22625 55D 18446 59A 13696 75D 04011 78D 92686 81H 72771 89G 92198 91B 10979 95D 71344 97H 56528 Win the second Prize

08503 25227 43558 46480 56252 64407 66985 79186 88824 94537 Win the third Prize

1393 2201 2493 3188 4800 5453 5719 5725 6334 7261 Win the Fourth Prize

0298 0901 2870 3215 3639 3655 4042 4583 4990 9324 Win the fifth Prize

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 02.01.2024 For 1PM LIVE:

88E 44656 Wins The First Prize

35K 98985 36D 84368 38C 75296 41J 47709 41L 66045 45B 52954 55B 08786 67G 37705 69B 69428 86A 92801 Win the Second Prize

10292 29691 37236 48104 48213 53612 82311 89083 94284 98662 Win the THIRD Prize

2078 3621 4581 5975 6377 6700 8169 8189 8215 8413 Win the Fourth Prize

0267 1468 2209 3413 4480 5043 6279 6426 7594 7704 Win the Fifth Prize

