Nagaland State Lottery Lottery Result 04-12-2023 for 1PM OUT: Check Dear Dwarka Morning December 4 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Published: December 4, 2023 12:44 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Dec 4, 2023 1:24 PM IST

    42D 20032 Wins the FIRST prize

    05225 07799 10733 23615 32509 44807 55186 58993 89827 97643 Win the second prize

    0738 1315 1849 3506 5150 5280 6678 6914 7037 7938 Win the third prize

    1317 1367 2130 3753 4767 6250 7052 7529 8604 8915 Win the fourth prize

  • Dec 4, 2023 1:13 PM IST

  • Dec 4, 2023 1:03 PM IST

  • Dec 4, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 04.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 4, 2023 1:00 PM IST

    The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

