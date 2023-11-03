Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 TODAY For 6 PM OUT; Check Dear Mountain 6 PM Lucky Draw Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 TODAY For 6 PM OUT; Check Dear Mountain 6 PM Lucky Draw Winners List Here

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today.

Published: November 3, 2023 1:40 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHANA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, November 3, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned With India.com for all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Result for 03-11-2023

  • Nov 3, 2023 2:01 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 03-11-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:45 PM IST

    DEAR Meghna Winners’ Ticket Numbers for 1 PM Here

  • Nov 3, 2023 1:44 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 For 6 PM OUT; Check Dear Mountain 6 PM Lucky Draw Winners List Here.

