Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT Now: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winner Number HERE
live

Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT Now: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winner Number HERE

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: November 11, 2023 1:19 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT Now: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winner Number HERE
Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DIWALI SPECIAL: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.  The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

Trending Now

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

Live Updates

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    Check the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Result 11 November For 6PM (Dear RIVER Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers) HERE

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 11 November For 6PM And 8 PM OUT: Dear RIVER Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers HERE

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    2914, 4180, 4406, 4898, 5007, 6098, 6421, 8449, 9752, 9809 Win Third Prize

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    09392, 16090. 24492. 30950, 35539, 39969, 51390, 57819, 69448, 93175 Win Third Prize

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT Now: 85H 55880 Wins the First Prize

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 11 November For 1 PM OUT:

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 11-11-2023 SATURDAY: Check Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:10 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 11 November Live: For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the winner’s number:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 11.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 11 November For 1 PM OUT: Dear Narmada Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers COMING SOON

  • Nov 11, 2023 1:07 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result For 1 PM Today 11-11-2023 OUT Now: Dear Narmada Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winner Number LIVE HERE Soon

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.