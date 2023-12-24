Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Result 24 December for 6 PM Declared: Check Dear SEA EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw 24.12.2023 Winner List Soon
live

Nagaland State Lottery Result 24 December for 6 PM Declared: Check Dear SEA EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw 24.12.2023 Winner List Soon

The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at their respective timings.

Published: December 24, 2023 3:42 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result 24 December for 6 PM Declared: Check Dear SEA EVENING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw 24.12.2023 Winner List Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 TODAY For 6 PM OUT; Check Dear Mountain 6 PM Lucky Draw Winners List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 24-12-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:46 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday 24-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 24.12.2023 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

  • Dec 24, 2023 3:44 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 24-12-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at their respective timings.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.