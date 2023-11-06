Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06-11-2023 For 6 PM OUT: CHECK Dear DESERT Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers Here
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06-11-2023 For 6 PM OUT: CHECK Dear DESERT Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 05-11-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, November 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: November 6, 2023 5:37 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06-11-2023 For 6 PM OUT: CHECK Dear DESERT Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 For 1PM

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR DWARKA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR DESERT EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR FINCH NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today i.e Monday, November 06, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Trending Now

STAY TUNED FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Updates

  • Nov 6, 2023 5:37 PM IST

    Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING Result will be Announced at 6 PM and Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT Result will be out at 8 PM

  • Nov 6, 2023 5:16 PM IST

    Stay tuned for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06-11-2023 For 6 PM. Dear DESERT Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers will be available here

  • Nov 6, 2023 4:49 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result: Know the History here

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Nov 6, 2023 3:37 PM IST

    Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING Result will be Announced at 6 PM and Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT Result will be out at 8 PM

  • Nov 6, 2023 3:05 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live: Steps To Download DEAR DESERT Result 06.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear DESERT and Draw Date: 04.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 6, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 06-11-2023 For 6 PM LIVE NOW: CHECK Dear DESERT Lucky Draw Winners Ticket Numbers Here Soon

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:18 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 6.11.2023 For 1 PM OUT: 0056, 1089, 3364, 4439, 6358, 6514, 7477, 8291, 9188, 9292 win third prize

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 6.11.2023 For 1 PM OUT: 0040, 1040, 1234, 2298, 2505, 4260, 4524, 5538, 6082, 7665 Win Third Prize

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    Ticket Numbers 11861, 12291, 23059, 35075, 41842, 54264, 54997, 58795, 93516, 98091 Win Second Prize

  • Nov 6, 2023 1:14 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 6.11.2023 For 1 PM OUT: Ticket Number 35A 70732 wins first prize

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.