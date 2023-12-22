Nagaland State Lottery Result December 22 For 8 PM DECLARED: Check DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 1 Crore Winners List Out SOON

Home

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 28.10.23: Check Dear Mahanadi Lucky Draw Winners

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 22, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 22-12-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Indus and Draw Date: 20.12.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Wednesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule

As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

