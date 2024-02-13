Home

Nagaland State Lottery Result February 13 For 1PM Declared: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 13-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is a Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

