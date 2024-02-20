Nagaland State Lottery Result February 20 For 1PM 6PM 8PM LIVE: Dear Godavari Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Out Soon

Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 20-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here.

Updated: February 20, 2024 12:39 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 20-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. There are 13 states in India, where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Feb 20, 2024 12:39 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR GODAVARI Result 20.02.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 20.02.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Feb 20, 2024 12:05 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 20.02.2024 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland. The Secretary Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Feb 20, 2024 12:04 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 20-02-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

  • Feb 20, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 20.02.2024 For 1 PM To Be Declared Soon

