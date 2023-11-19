Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 19-11-2023 November For 1 PM LIVE: Check Dear Yamuna Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE SHORTLY

The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today.

Published: November 19, 2023 10:26 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.  In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad RESULT LIVE UPDATE

Live Updates

  • Nov 19, 2023 11:03 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 19-11-2023 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Nov 19, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 19.11.2023
    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna/Sea/Toucan and Draw Date: 19.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 19, 2023 10:27 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad RESULT LIVE UPDATE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Sunday, November 19, 2023, at their respective timings.

