Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 20.11.2023 For 6PM LIVE: Dear DESERT EVENING Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers HERE SOON

The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: November 20, 2023 4:56 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 19-11-2023 For 1PM Dwarka Here

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad November 20 For 1 PM DECLARED:

  • 55K 68659 wins the first prize
  • 15697 26468 27696 44212 57675 76062 84917 85921 97879 98820 win the second prize
  • 0617 3032 3689 4057 4588 7217 7749 7837 8364 9660 win the third prize
  • 0785 1939 2500 3649 5019 5522 7398 7420 7829 9468 win the fourth prize

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

  • Nov 20, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR DWARKA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR DESERT EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR FINCH NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

  • Nov 20, 2023 1:27 PM IST

  • Nov 20, 2023 1:17 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad November 20 For 1 PM DECLARED:

    55K 68659 wins the first prize

    15697 26468 27696 44212 57675 76062 84917 85921 97879 98820 win the second prize

    0617 3032 3689 4057 4588 7217 7749 7837 8364 9660 win the third prize

    0785 1939 2500 3649 5019 5522 7398 7420 7829 9468 win the fourth prize

  • Nov 20, 2023 1:16 PM IST

  • Nov 20, 2023 1:00 PM IST

  • Nov 20, 2023 12:52 PM IST

  • Nov 20, 2023 12:29 PM IST

  • Nov 20, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 20-11-2023 Dear Dwarka, Finch and Desert Monday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 20, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 20-11-2023 Live: History

    It was in the year 1972 that the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established under the supervision of the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department

  • Nov 20, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 20.11.2023

    For the convenience of our readers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the Nagaland Lottery result:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 20.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

