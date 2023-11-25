Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 25 NOVEMBER For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT Soon: DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers
live

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 25 NOVEMBER For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT Soon: DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Updated: November 25, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 25 NOVEMBER For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT Soon: DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers
Nagaland State Lottery Result Sambad 25 NOVEMBER For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT Soon: DEAR NARMADA MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 23-11-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Live Updates

  • Nov 25, 2023 12:45 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 25-11-2023 Saturday Prize Money Details

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 25, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Steps to check Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 25 November:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear NARMADA Morning and Draw Date: 25.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 25, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.