Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 27.10.2023 8 PM Result LIVE NOW | STEPS TO CLAIM PRICE HERE

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 27.10.2023 8 PM Result
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 27.10.2023 8 PM Result

It is important to note that the Lottery Sambad draw happens three times each day. This year, they changed the times for the Lottery Sambad draws. Now, the draws are at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Updated: October 27, 2023 8:58 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result:  Every day, India.com shares the latest results of Nagaland State Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who are interested and have bought tickets can find the winning numbers for the Nagaland State Lottery here. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. Stay tuned for today’s results for Nagaland State’s Lottery Sambad Result Timings. It is important to note that the Lottery Sambad draw happens three times each day. This year, they changed the times for the Lottery Sambad draws. Now, the draws are at 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

UPDATES TO THIS BLOG HAVE BEEN CLOSED. THANKS FOR STAYING WITH US

Live Updates

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:42 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result How to check LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result

    1. Visit the official Nagaland Lotteries website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com.

    2. Click on the “Lottery Sambad Result” Button.

    3. Look for “Dear INDUS” and the Draw Date: 20.09.2023.

    4. Click on the link that says “Today Result View.”

    5. Check your lottery result to see if you won or not.

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:23 PM IST

    How To Claim Prize Money?

    Here’s how you can get your prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    CHECK Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 8 PM Result Here

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 27.10.2023 8PM Result

  • Oct 27, 2023 8:06 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 27.10.2023 8PM Live Soon

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:26 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 8 PM Result Soon.

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:19 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 6 PM Result RELEASED!

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE NOW Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 6 PM Result:

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:14 PM IST

  • Oct 27, 2023 6:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Released!

