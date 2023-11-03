Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today November 3 Result For 1 PM OUT Soon: Check DEAR Mahanadi Winners’ Ticket Numbers Here

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Nagaland weekly lottery will be declared today.

Published: November 3, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR MAHANADI MORNING”, Nagaland’s “DEAR LAKE EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result at 8 PM will be out today. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

Live Updates

  • Nov 3, 2023 12:19 PM IST

    The results of Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland DEAR Mahanadi EVENING 1 PM Lucky Draw Result will be declared in few minutes

  • Nov 3, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 03-11-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 3, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Steps To Download Nagaland Lottery Today Result

    1. Go to the Nagaland State Lotteries website or YouTube channel.

    2. Click on the “Results” tab.

    3. Select the draw date and time.

    4. The results will be displayed on the screen.

  • Nov 3, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 3 Result For 1 PM OUT will be out soon. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 8 PM OUT:

  • Nov 2, 2023 8:11 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 8 PM OUT: DEAR SANDPIPER Winners’ Ticket Numbers COMING Soon

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:58 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 02-11-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:57 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 8 PM to be LIVE soon

  • Nov 2, 2023 7:04 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 8 PM OUT: Check DEAR SANDPIPER Winners’ Ticket Numbers Here Soon

