Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 5.11.2023 Result: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, November 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: November 5, 2023 11:29 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 5.11.2023 Result 1PM 6PM and 8PM OUT: Check Yamuna Winners List Here Soon

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com update all the latest news and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today, November 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

  • Nov 5, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result SUNDAY Live Updates:

    Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Nov 5, 2023 11:17 AM IST

    The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR YAMUNA MORNING”, Nagaland “Dear Sea Evening” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

  • Nov 5, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    How To Claim Prize Money of Nagaland State Lottery Sambad:

    Here’s how you can get your prize money:

    1. You can get the claim form from their official website.

    2. Players need to follow the Nagaland lottery rules.

    3. If you win more than Rs.10,000, you can claim it at the Nagaland Office in Kolkata.

    4. Winners should submit their claims, along with the necessary documents, to the mentioned location.

  • Nov 5, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 5.11.2023 Result 1PM winners list will be available here soon

