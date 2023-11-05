Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 5.11.2023 Result: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, November 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: November 5, 2023 1:37 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com update all the latest news and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland State DEAR SEA EVENING 6 PM, Nagaland State DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today, November 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

Live Updates

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:37 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad NOVEMBER 5 Result 6PM and 8PM OUT: Check DEAR SEA Winners List Here SOON

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live: Steps To Download DEAR Yamuna Result 05.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 04.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:16 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 05-11-2023 For 1 PM OUT: Ticket Number 66C 41052 wins the first prize

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    Check Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 5.11.2023 Result 1PM Here

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:13 PM IST

    Stay tuned for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 05-11-2023 For 1 PM

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 05-11-2023 For 1 PM LIVE HERE: Dear YAMUNA Winners List Soon

  • Nov 5, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live: Steps To Download DEAR NARMADA Result 05.11.2023

  • Nov 5, 2023 12:52 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Today: Steps To Check Draw Result

    – Go to the official website.

    – Look for and select the ‘Lottery Sambad Result’ icon.

    – Choose ‘Dear Mahanadi’ and the desired draw date.

    – Click the link that reads ‘View Today’s Result.’

    – Select the specific timing of the lottery draw.

    – Discover your lottery result and check if you’re a lucky winner

  • Nov 5, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 05-11-2023 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

