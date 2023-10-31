Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31.10.2023 Result 1PM Today Live: Check Winners Ticket Numbers Here Soon
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31.10.2023 Result 1PM Today Live: Check Winners Ticket Numbers Here Soon

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Published: October 31, 2023 11:26 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31.10.2023 Result 1PM Today Live: Check Winners Ticket Numbers Here Soon
Nagaland Lottery Result Live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Live: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We here at India.com post all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. Those who have bought the Nagaland State Lottery Samba tickets can check the winners’ list here. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned for all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 31.10.2023 Result

Live Updates

  • Oct 31, 2023 11:59 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates:

    For the convenience of our readers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the result

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Godavari and Draw Date: 31.08.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Oct 31, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Tuesday 31-10-2023 LIVE: Check Prize Money Here

    1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    4th Prize: Rs. 250

    5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Oct 31, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: The results will be announced at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM

  • Oct 31, 2023 11:32 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.