Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 02.01.2024 For 1 PM: Dear GODAVARI Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers JANUARY 2

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Nagaland Lottery 01-01-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Lottery 30-12-2023 Saturday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

51E 21101 Wins The First PRIZE

12508 18663 26978 32663 51081 58583 64544 67468 70746 83536 Wins The Second Prize

0519 3149 3194 4902 5836 6234 6558 6681 8751 9928 Wins The THIRD Prize

0468 0517 0548 0686 0930 4757 5752 8649 9255 9833 Wins The FOURTH Prize

Nagaland Lottery 28-12-2023 Thursday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Winners List 28.12.2023 Thursday LIVE:

82E 82995 Wins the First Prize

Second Prize: 09885 26741 28418 33787 39128 43926 45030 78375 83257 93089

Third Prize: 0229 0829 2926 4165 7455 7605 8214 8659 9087 9733

Fourth Prize: 0487 1471 1985 2640 3302 4311 9454 9464 9488 9884

87K 71295 Wins the First Priz

2nd Prize Winners: 08341 11221 44912 56110 69282 71786 72034 87737 88585 94187

3rd Prize Winners: 0364 3267 3291 3643 3858 5571 5653 5836 7203 9755

4th Prize Winners: 0347 2087 3894 4607 5339 5818 6558 7386 8771 9293

