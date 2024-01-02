Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 02.01.2024 For 1PM LIVE: Dear Godavari Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Published: January 2, 2024 10:59 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Check All The Live Updates Here on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 02.01.2024

  • Jan 2, 2024 11:56 AM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result 02.01.2024 Tuesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Jan 2, 2024 11:49 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT weekly lottery will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

  • Jan 2, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 02-01-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 02, 2023

