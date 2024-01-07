Top Recommended Stories

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 07.01.2024 For 1PM DECLARED: Check Dear Yamuna Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 07-01-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, January 07, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: January 7, 2024 12:33 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 07.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland Result page. We here at India.com will publish all the latest updates on Nagaland Lottery results. Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 07-01-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, January 07, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Stay Tune for all the latest updates:

Live Updates

  • Jan 7, 2024 12:32 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 07.01.2024

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 07.01.2024.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Jan 7, 2024 12:11 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 07-01-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Jan 7, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 07.01.2024 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Jan 7, 2024 11:31 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 07-01-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, January 07, 2024, at their respective timings.

