Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 13.01.2024 For 6 PM DECLARED : Dear River Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SOON

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 13-01-2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 13-01-2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

