Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 15.12.2023 for 6 PM DECLARED: Check Dear MOUNTAIN EVENING DECEMBER 15 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 15.12.2023 for 6 PM DECLARED: Check Dear MOUNTAIN EVENING DECEMBER 15 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery FRIDAY 15-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: December 15, 2023 4:07 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 15.12.2023 for 6 PM DECLARED: Check Dear MOUNTAIN EVENING DECEMBER 15 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Result 03-11-2023 TODAY For 6 PM OUT; Check Dear Mountain 6 PM Lucky Draw Winners List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery FRIDAY 15-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 15, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.  We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates

Live Updates

  • Dec 15, 2023 4:07 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Mahanadi Lucky Draw 15.12.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 15.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 15, 2023 3:09 PM IST

    In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal (Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam)

  • Dec 15, 2023 3:07 PM IST

    The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “DEAR MEGHNA MORNING”, Nagaland “DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING” Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland “DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.