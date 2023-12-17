Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17.12,2023 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT: Check DEAR Yamuna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here
live

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17.12,2023 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT: Check DEAR Yamuna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 17-12-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: December 17, 2023 1:21 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17.12,2023 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM OUT: Check DEAR Yamuna Morning Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad November 2 Result For 1 PM Out: Check DEAR Mahanadi Winners' Ticket Numbers Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 17-12-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Trending Now

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates:

Live Updates

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:21 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17-12-2023 For 1PM OUT:

    35C 00505 Wins the First Prize

    03530 07775 14901 21115 22496 48172 49799 89903 97229 97838 Win the Second Prize

    1141 1257 2649 4156 6798 7821 8549 9090 9534 9547 Win the Third Prize

    0910 1100 1910 3841 4670 5125 6086 7291 8015 8720 Win The Fourth Prize

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17-12-2023 For 1PM OUT:

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:09 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR YAMUNA Result 17.12.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Yamuna and Draw Date: 17.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Sunday Live Updates: Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Dec 17, 2023 1:02 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 17.12,2023 For 1 PM COMING SOON

  • Dec 17, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Sunday 17-12-2023 LIVE: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 17, 2023 12:54 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 17-12-2023 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR SEA EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at their respective timings.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.