Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1PM 12.03.2024 LIVE: Dear Godavari Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT Soon

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 12-03-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 12-03-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. There are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

It is important to note that the lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

