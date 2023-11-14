Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 14.11.2023 Result 6PM and 8PM DECLARED: Dear WAVE Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 14.11.2023 Result 6PM and 8PM DECLARED: Dear WAVE Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Updated: November 14, 2023 5:20 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 14.11.2023 Result 6PM and 8PM DECLARED: Dear WAVE Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DIWALI SPECIAL: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. We wish you a very Happy and Prosperous Diwali. India.com posts all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.  In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

  • Nov 14, 2023 5:20 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Tuesday Live: Prize Winners Tax Rule

    As per Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, then the winner will get the prize money after the deduction of TDS online at 30% (if the winner is Resident), at 30% Surcharge (if applicable), 4% Educational Cess (if the winner is Non-Resident).

  • Nov 14, 2023 4:52 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 4:28 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 4:23 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Tuesday Live Updates: Prize Winners Tax Rule

  • Nov 14, 2023 4:11 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-11-2023 Live Updates: Lottery Ticket Price

    For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

  • Nov 14, 2023 3:59 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 14-11-2023 Tuesday Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 14, 2023 3:55 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR WAVE Result 14.11.2023

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear WAVE and Draw Date: 14.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 14, 2023 3:34 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 1:18 PM IST

  • Nov 14, 2023 1:17 PM IST

