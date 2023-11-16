Top Recommended Stories

  Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 16.11.2023 Result 1 PM DECLARED: Check DEAR Mahanadi MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 16.11.2023 Result 1 PM DECLARED: Check DEAR Mahanadi MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here Soon

The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MAHANADI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, November 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. Check the updated result here.

Updated: November 16, 2023 12:44 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 16.11.2023 Result 1 PM DECLARED: Check DEAR Mahanadi MORNING Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here Soon

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad DIWALI SPECIAL: Welcome to India.com’s Nagaland State Lottery Result Page. India.com posts all the latest updates and results on Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and West Bengal Lottery Sambad for the 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM draws. The first Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.  In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR MAHANADI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR LAKE EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, November 16, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The first prize for all three lotteries is an impressive 1 Crore Rupees. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.All those who are interested and have bought tickets can check the winners’ list here.

(DISCLAIMER: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned For All The Latest Updates on Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: 

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Result Today 15-11-2023: Tax Deduction

    In accordance with Section 194B of The Income-tax Act, 1961, in the event that the prize money from the Nagaland Sambad State Lottery on 15-11-2023 surpasses Rs 10,000, the recipient will receive the prize amount after the deduction of TDS online at 30 percent (for residents) or at 30 percent Surcharge if applicable, and 4 percent Educational Cess (for non-residents).

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:26 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery 16-11-2023 THURSDAY Prize Money Details

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 120

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Nov 16, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 16 November:

    For the convenience of the customers, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the winner’s number:

    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Mahanadi and Draw Date: 16.11.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Nov 16, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 16.11.2023 Result 1 PM to be DECLARED here soon

  • Nov 16, 2023 11:40 AM IST

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:21 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 8 PM For 15.11. 2023 LIVE:

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:16 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result November 15 Today For 8 PM LIVE NOW: 0369 1527 2569 2847 3314 4117 6224 9209 9228 9498 Win the third Prize

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    17883 27186 38862 47346 47822 48053 58659 67187 74696 91887 win the second prize

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:15 PM IST

    Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result November 15 Today For 8PM LIVE NOW: 44D 05863 Win the First Prize

  • Nov 15, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 8 PM For 15.11. 2023 LIVE:

