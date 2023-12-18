Top Recommended Stories

  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Winners List 18.12.2023 ANNOUNCED: DEAR Dwarka Morning December 18 Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon
We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

Updated: December 18, 2023 11:59 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 18-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement.

  • Dec 18, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Result 18.12.2023
    Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or http://www.nagalandlotteries.com or http://www.lotterysambad.com

    Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

    Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 18.12.2023.

    Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

    Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

  • Dec 18, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 18.12.2023 Live: History

    The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.

  • Dec 18, 2023 11:14 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 18-12-2023 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money

    – 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

    – 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

    – 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

    – 4th Prize: Rs. 250

    – 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

    – Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

  • Dec 18, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 18-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, December 18, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM.

