  • Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 8PM DECLARED: Dear FINCH NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 25 OUT Soon
Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 8PM DECLARED: Dear FINCH NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 25 OUT Soon

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 25-12-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, December 25, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Updated: December 25, 2023 8:17 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1PM Today 25.12.2023 LIVE

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday December 25 LIVE: Merry Christmas to all our readers and welcome to India.com’s Nagaland lottery page. We here at India.com post all the important updates on the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, December 25, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Live Updates

  • Dec 25, 2023 8:01 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 8PM SOON

  • Dec 25, 2023 7:22 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 8PM DECLARED: Dear FINCH NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers December 25 OUT Soon

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:22 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 6 PM LIVE:

    89A 83045 Wins the first Prize

    04252 24941 27371 47728 51977 55437 77644 78724 86737 99477 win the second prize

    1655 3079 5061 5876 7459 7724 8139 8155 8254 9678 win the third prize

    0180 1284 2838 3001 6717 7639 8700 9071 9342 9849 Win the fourth prize

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 25 December for 6 PM: Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert Evening Soon

  • Dec 25, 2023 6:11 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 25.12.2023 For 6 PM LIVE in few minutes

  • Dec 25, 2023 3:30 PM IST

    Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

  • Dec 25, 2023 1:28 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Result 25 December for 6 PM: Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert Evening Soon

  • Dec 25, 2023 1:15 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1PM Today 25.12.2023 LIVE:

    50D 49809 Wins the First Prize

    03290 16490 19550 25368 26077 44104 79241 82588 85106 98012 Win the Second Prize

    1017 1343 2705 2929 3009 5455 7285 8000 8554 8653 Win the Third Prize

    0557 0805 0894 2362 3533 3876 5437 6012 7051 7171 Win the Fourth Prize

  • Dec 25, 2023 1:12 PM IST

    Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1PM Today 25.12.2023 LIVE:

